Beating ex-US Open champ helped Sahaja regain form

CHENNAI: Defeating 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was the turning point of the season for India's number 1 women’s tennis player Sahaja Yamalapalli. A fortnight ago, the 25-year-old beat Stephens in straight sets in the round of 32 at the WTA $125000 event in Tampico, Mexico. She, however, went down fighting to Petra Marcinko of Croatia in the next round.

“I think I started the season well," she said after her victory over Priska Nugroho in the round of 32 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Wednesday. "Then I had a dip in between. I was winning here and there, but I was not on top. But in Tampico, when I played Stephens, I felt like I found my game again. I felt like my form was back.”

She was keen on continuing that momentum at the Chennai Open and has managed to do so in style, on her birthday. Initially, Yamalapalli, from the outside, seemed off-rhythm with her forehand and backhand shots. She also struggled to get the volleys past the net. What made the difference is that Yamalapalli never lost her mental composure.