Chennai Open: India's singles bid ends, Linda stunned

CHENNAI: With Sahaja Yamalapalli and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bowing out in the Round of 16, the Indian challenge in the singles category of the Chennai Open ended on Thursday.

The All-Indian pairs of Vaishnavi Adkar and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, Rutuja Bhosale and Riya Bhatia are still in contention in the doubles category.

Up against No 3 seed Donna Vekic of Croatia at the centre court, Yamalapalli went down 2-6, 2-6. For Vekic, who had beaten Vaishnavi Adkar in the Round of 32, it was another victory against an Indian opponent. In contrast to Wednesday's match, where she played under unforgiving conditions, Thursday was a smooth outing for her. "It was a shock to the body, maybe because it rained in the first two days (Monday and Tuesday) and we sat under the AC (Air Conditioner), and to come out in play in the 35-degree-heat with full humidity. Today, (Thursday) was much easier because I was able to recover well," she told reporters.

In another blow, Yamalapalli's doubles campaign (with Caroline Werner) alos ended later in the day. They lost to Polina Iatcenko and Maria Timofeeva 6-3, 3-6, 7-10.

Yamalapalli's singles campaign might have ended but she was still in the conversation for doubles as she was due to play her match later in the day.

It was a tough lesson for Yamalapalli during her tie versus Vekic, who had captured a silver during the Paris Olympics. While Yamalapalli managed to save seven breakpoints, Vekic rode on points from services and returns. As a result, Vekic had the edge over India's best player in the women's category. Vekic kept forcing errors on Yamalapalli’s returns. It was in the returns where the 25-year-old from Hyderabad struggled. In the final set of the second game, it seemed like Yamalapalli would force another break point, but she rushed too early to return Vekic's overhead volley as the ball hit the net. The end result was inevitable as Vekic cruised to victory.