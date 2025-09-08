World Boxing C'ships: Abhinash advances, Sakshi bows out

CHENNAI: In the wee hours on Monday, India's Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) began his campaign with a fairly comfortable win over Hugo Barron of Mexico in the ongoing World Boxing Championships at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

Abhinash, who got a bye in the opening round, won the contest by unanimous verdict (5-0).

The Indian made a fast start and captured the first two rounds. In the final round, Hugo showed his fighting spirit and even managed to pocket the round but it was too little, too less.

The Indian will cross paths with Piter Ynoa Fernando De Jesus of Dominican Republic in the Round of 16.

While Abhinash stayed in the hunt, Sakshi Chaudhary's campaign ended on Monday afternoon as she was knocked out by Turkey's Hatice Akbas in the women's 54kg Round of 16 contest. Akbas won by 5-0 scoreline. Late on Sunday (Monday morning IST), Sanamacha Chanu (women's 70kg) had also suffered a similar fate. She went down against Natalya Bogdanova of Kazakhstan in their pre-quarterfinal fight.