Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford both scale 167.5 pounds for blockbuster bout

LAS VEGAS: Undisputed super middleweight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and American challenger Terence Crawford faced off for one last time before their blockbuster bout at a raucous ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

Both were 167.5 pounds (75.9kg), half a pound under the supper middleweight limit, at the closed-door official weigh-in on Friday morning.

They then both tipped the scales at the same weight before around 10,000 fans at T-Mobile Arena hours later.

It was a career-high weight for Crawford, a four-division champion who is jumping up from super welterweight in the hope of becoming the first man to win undisputed titles in three weight classes.

Mexico's Alvarez, 35, and Crawford, 37, squared off for a staredown of several seconds before they were separated by Dana White, the mastermind of UFC who has teamed with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Season to promote the fight that will be streamed globally by Netflix.

The event capped months of intense promotion for the fight by both boxers and White, a personal friend of US President Donald Trump, who aims to hold a mixed martial arts event at the White House in 2026.

"I've prepared for everything," Alvarez assured the partisan crowd there to back him on the weekend before Mexican Independence Day.

Alvarez is the only fighter to hold all four major belts in the super middleweight division.