Oblique Seville joins Bolt as a Jamaican sprint champ; Jefferson-Wooden wins gold for US

With Bolt's old coach, Seville finally cashes in on his promise

Seville won the men's race in a career-best 9.77 seconds, fulfilling the promise he's shown since he made his Olympic debut in this stadium four years ago, but didn't get out of the semifinals.

He works with Bolt's old coach, Glen Mills, and though the sprinters don't have much in common physically -- Seville is 5-foot-7 and Bolt is 6-4 -- they know how to race. And celebrate.

Seville was first out of the starting block, then fell behind, but kept his cool and steadily reeled in Thompson, two lanes to his left, to win the title.

The new champion paraded shirtless around the track after the race -- not exactly Bolt's "To Di World" pose, but there's time to improve. The LA Olympics are three years away.

"We are just rewriting history," said Seville, the first Jamaican man to win the 100 at worlds since Bolt in 2015.

This also marked the first 1-2 finish for Jamaica in the 100 at a major championship since Bolt and Yohan Blake did it at the London Olympics in 2012.

Asked about the new crop of Jamaicans before the race, Bolt predicted the 1-2 finish. Less than an hour later, Seville and Thompson went out and proved him right.

"These guys have proven themselves throughout the season," Bolt said. "The moment is big, it's just that sometimes it's a little stressful. So hopefully they can handle that stress and get their moment."