SC verdict: Athletes & women empowerment in AIFF

CHENNAI: Finally after extended deliberations, the Supreme Court (SC) has approved the draft constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with some modifications. The apex court has also directed the football body to adopt it in four weeks' time. This will pave the way for more athletes and women representation in the AIFF.

The draft constitution was prepared by former SC judge L Nageswara Rao. Interestingly, this could be the first sports case that would mention the newly-amended National Sports Governance Act 2025.

The court had looked into twelve issues that were raised by various stakeholders individually. The double bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi said that the current Executive Committee (EC) can continue for another year as mandated by the constitution. The court has also considered them as permanent EC and not as an interim one. This means AIFF president, Kalyan Chaubey, and the rest of the members can continue until elections next year. The court said that the AIFF constitution shall apply to state units as well.

The SC said that office-bearers will mean every elected member including president, secretary and treasurer. According to the SC, the number of members in EC that was fixed at 14 can be increased by one more member to 15. The court has directed them to include one female member as part of vice presidents, which can be increased to three from stipulated two. The constitution allows 10 other members but has provision for five eminent players out of which two would be women.

"However, we are inclined to accept the arguments of Mr. Ranjit Kumar, Ld. Senior Counsel representing AIFF for the increase in the number of VPs to 3, which shall include one woman. We are of the opinion that such an amendment will enable women's representation and, at the same time, confine the number of the executive committee to fifteen members," said the order.

To contest for the posts of the president or the secretary general or the treasurer, a person must "be a sportsperson of outstanding merit or, has previously served as a member for at least one full term in the Executive Committee of the National Sports Body or as the President, or the Secretary General or the Treasurer in its affiliate unit…". This is like the provisions of the NSGA 2025.

The court finally said "We direct the AIFF administration to call for a special general body meeting and adopt the draft Constitution with the modifications in this judgment. This shall be done at the earliest, preferably within 4 weeks."

The definition of an 'eminent player' has been further modified by the bench and now will be a past player, who has been retired for at least 2 years, and has played "5 matches for men and from 2 matches for women". Rao had recommended "represented India (senior) in at least 7 competitive matches (men)/3 competitive matches (women) sanctioned by FIFA/AFC14."

"Seniormost Top Division League" shall mean the league competition owned, operated and recognised by the AIFF, that implements the principles of promotion and relegation, and meets all requirements prescribed by the AFC for being eligible to obtain a direct slot in the Asian Champions League."

AIFF office-bearers and EC members: (a) 1 (one) President; (b) 2 (two) Vice Presidents; (c) 1 (one) Treasurer; (d) 10 (ten) members, out of whom at least 5 (five) shall be Eminent Players.

Further, out of the Eminent Players, at least 2 (two) shall be female Eminent Players (…).