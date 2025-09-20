Domestic cricket key behind Brevis's growth: cricket great Donald

CHENNAI: “There is ever going to be one AB (de Villiers),” began South Africa’s bowling great Allan Donald. “But he has got all the mannerisms of AB and has absolutely cloned himself. The fact that he can do what most batters can not, He is definitely one of those players,” he went on to explain. That ‘He’ is Dewald Brevis, who became the most expensive buy in SA20’s first-ever auction, costing R16.5 million (Rs 8.3 crore approximately). Brevis was perhaps Chennai Super Kings' few positives in an otherwise forgettable IPL 2025 campaign.

The batter has been roped by the Pretoria Capitals, set to be coached by former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Acquiring him, however, was not easy. The bidding battle heated up when Johannesburg Super Kings and the Capitals kept raising their paddle for the big-hitter. For Stephen Fleming of the Super Kings, it was obvious not to sit on him.

Bought in as an injury replacement mid-season for CSK in the IPL earlier this year, Brevis instilled hopes amongst the team management led by Fleming and the faithful with some memorable knocks and may well see himself part of the team set-up for IPL 2026. He scored 225 runs in six matches, striking at 180.00.