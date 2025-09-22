Lewis Hamilton's wait for a Ferrari podium drags on after Sainz's GP success for Williams

The list of Grand Prix podium finishers in 2025 now includes Carlos Sainz, Jr. It still doesn't include the driver who replaced him at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton.

While Sainz was celebrating a third place for Williams that he called "even better" than his first in Formula 1, Hamilton was saying he "couldn't really care less" about finishing eighth as his wait for a first top-three finish at Ferrari goes on.

"Definitely disappointed to come away with nothing," Hamilton told Sky Sports after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton could point to some progress after starting 12th on the grid but the overall mood was disappointment after Ferrari had led the way in Friday's second practice session, only to fall back into the middle of the pack. Teammate Charles Leclerc started 10th after a crash in qualifying and ended up ninth.

"Honestly, I felt so good in the car and ultimately we went in the wrong direction with the car. But our ultimate pace in the race was just not on par with the guys up ahead of us," Hamilton said. "It was so hard to overtake here today."

Hamilton's time at Ferrari started with promise after a win in the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix in March but a double disqualification for him and Leclerc the following day pointed to setup issues which Ferrari has struggled to solve.