Tyson Fury dominates Makhmudov in latest comeback and calls out Joshua

LONDON: Tyson Fury showed little rust in dominating Arslanbek Makhmudov for a unanimous decision victory Saturday and immediately challenged a ringside Anthony Joshua to fight him next.

"Let's give the fight fans what they want," Fury bellowed after going 12 rounds in his latest comeback.

A long-awaited Fury-Joshua heavyweight showdown would be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

Joshua sat ringside and appeared to be using his phone to film portions of the fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He didn't commit to anything when Fury (35-2-1) yelled into the Netflix microphone: "Do you accept my challenge?"

Joshua said, "I'll punch you up," and "I'm the landlord. You work for me."

As for Saturday's fight, the self-described "Gypsy King" had a fairly slow start but otherwise dictated the pace with his left jab and in later rounds landed frequent lead uppercuts on Makhmudov (21-3). Two judges scored it 120-108 and the other 119-109.

The 36-year-old Joshua, a former world champion, later told Netflix in an interview: "Contracts will be sent over. You'll probably see us in the ring."