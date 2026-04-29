After years of pain, Manipuri judoka gets reward for perseverance

CHENNAI: Amidst ongoing administrative turmoil, judoka Inunganbi Takhellambam has quietly broken the nation’s 13-year-old drought for an Asian medal. In the women’s 70 kg category at the Asian Judo Championships on April 17, the 27-year-old from Manipur beat Mongolia’s Lkhagvadulam Sarantsetseg in the bronze medal match.

“I never thought that it has been 13 years since India last won a medal!,” she said in an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.

While her victory marked a landmark moment in an otherwise tough period for the sport in India, the medal was a watershed moment in her career. After battling two knee injuries and missing out on selection, the success was an emotional one. “Before the bronze medal match, I thought, if not today, then never. I knew I had to win the medal. I still kept thinking about how I won the medal. All the players and coaches came to meet me and informed me of the record. Then, the tears came rolling down my eyes,” she recounted.