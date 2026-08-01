2026 CWG: Chithravel's CWG medal wait ends with silver

CHENNAI: WHEN Praveen Chithravel revealed his phone wallpaper of the medal with the Commonwealth Games logo engraved on it after winning gold at the Federation Cup in May, his intentions were made clear. A place in the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

In the 2022 edition in Birmingham, Chithravel had to see his compatriots take the podium after narrowly missing out on bronze. Then, Eldhose Paul (gold) and Abdulla Aboobacker (Silver) completed a 1-2 for India but Chithravel fell three centimetres short of bronze and a podium sweep.

But on Saturday, Chithravel entered the triple jump pit with one clear goal – get into the medal positions. Beginning with a 16.05m mark on the first attempt, he knew he had to do better. His competitor from Jamaica Jordan Scott, made early inroads into the top three. After beginning with a 16.52m jump in the first attempt, he then leapt 20 centimetres farther to record a 16.72m effort in the fourth attempt.

But Chithravel also made amends, by getting closer with a 16.58m leap. With two attempts remaining, the gold was still within reach. However, his best remained at that mark, and he had to settle for silver. While it is not gold, Chithravel will be delighted to end his four-year wait. In his career where he has hopped to history, this medal will have come at a time where is constantly trying to reinvent himself. Coach and former two-time World Championships medallist from Cuba Yoandri Betanzos will hope to make the most out of this medal. The next big target for Chithravel is the Asian Games in Japan. The jumper from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu will hope to change the colour of the metal from bronze in the Hangzhou edition in 2023.