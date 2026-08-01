Dream shot: Soman steals show with superlative show to become CWG champion

CHENNAI: Life is unpredictable and can take an unexpected turn any moment, without warning. Soman Rana has learnt its harsh reality the most painful way. While on a mission in Poonch little did he know of the danger awaiting him in the trouble-torn region. He stepped on a mine and lost his right leg. Until then he was a regular Armyman with regular dreams. He used to play sport but, by his admission, he was not an avid sportsperson.
“I used to play a bit of boxing but never top flight and volleyball and some throwing,” he told this daily from Glasgow where with a season’s best 13.40m, Rana won gold in the F57 category shot put. “It was like a dream but I had medals in Asian Games and world championships. Since the event was introduced this time, I won the medal.” With this gold India has best ever medal haul at the para athletics in Glasgow.
Hailing from Gaya, Soman comes from a humble background – father was a farmer and mother housewife. He joined the Gorkha Rifles and spent about 10 years in the desk doing paper work. His heart was in the ground. The Army Para Node was established in 2017 to rehabilitate injured soldiers through sports. This gave him a second chance in life.
“I had actually heard of Army Para Node and went there. It was established by in 2017 and was headed by Col Gaurav Dutta,” he said. “I got introduced to sport there. Since I was doing bit of throwing and used to play volleyball, I opted for shot put. Slowly I started improving.”
Soman is not new to international para sport. He has won a World Championship bronze medal and 2022 Asian Games silver in 2023. “I have participated at the Paralympics twice,” he said.
Things have started improving and now he is in Pune along with his wife and two children. With the Asian Games next, the athlete now aims for better show this time.
Best ever turnout in CWG
India para athletes had the best ever performance when it ended with seven medals than included three gold, two silver and two bronze. This is the first time India have accumulated so many medals. As India para coach Satyanarayana had predicted in the start of the Games, that India would end up with at least six medals, went one medal further. Interestingly, the medal haul is equal to entire CWG medals won till this Games.
Para sports was included in the 2002 Manchester Games and until Birmingham India had won seven medals including one gold.