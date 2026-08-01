Dream shot: Soman steals show with superlative show to become CWG champion

Hailing from Gaya, Soman comes from a humble background – father was a farmer and mother housewife. He joined the Gorkha Rifles and spent about 10 years in the desk doing paper work. His heart was in the ground. The Army Para Node was established in 2017 to rehabilitate injured soldiers through sports. This gave him a second chance in life.

“I had actually heard of Army Para Node and went there. It was established by in 2017 and was headed by Col Gaurav Dutta,” he said. “I got introduced to sport there. Since I was doing bit of throwing and used to play volleyball, I opted for shot put. Slowly I started improving.”

Soman is not new to international para sport. He has won a World Championship bronze medal and 2022 Asian Games silver in 2023. “I have participated at the Paralympics twice,” he said.

Things have started improving and now he is in Pune along with his wife and two children. With the Asian Games next, the athlete now aims for better show this time.