'We are always looking to encourage each other': India's boxing champions reflect after record punches

CHENNAI: Each and every pugilist in the Indian contingent, with their own compelling narratives, had entered the CWG in Glasgow with plenty of grit and purpose. And that was visible during the competition as the boxers, showing their all-round qualities inside the ring, returned with a dream haul of 10 medals (an impressive seven gold and three silver) during the campaign.

It's a return that will echo for long. It was a performance that's uplifting for each one of them and Indian boxing on the whole.

Take the case of Arundhati Choudhary, one of the seven gold winners. The talented pugilist was not just fighting for herself but she was also representing her family — her father was fasting with hope that she could find success — and her home state of Rajasthan.

"My elder sister told me that dad was 'fasting for you'. This was my second Games after the Asiad in 2023. I hadn't performed well then and I had to do well in this competition. Also given that I was the first boxer from Rajasthan (to represent India at CWG), I had to do it anyhow," Arundhati, who battled fever in the build-up to her final bout, said in a virtual interaction facilitated by BFI.