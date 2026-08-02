'We are always looking to encourage each other': India's boxing champions reflect after record punches

CHENNAI: Each and every pugilist in the Indian contingent, with their own compelling narratives, had entered the CWG in Glasgow with plenty of grit and purpose. And that was visible during the competition as the boxers, showing their all-round qualities inside the ring, returned with a dream haul of 10 medals (an impressive seven gold and three silver) during the campaign.
It's a return that will echo for long. It was a performance that's uplifting for each one of them and Indian boxing on the whole.
Take the case of Arundhati Choudhary, one of the seven gold winners. The talented pugilist was not just fighting for herself but she was also representing her family — her father was fasting with hope that she could find success — and her home state of Rajasthan.
"My elder sister told me that dad was 'fasting for you'. This was my second Games after the Asiad in 2023. I hadn't performed well then and I had to do well in this competition. Also given that I was the first boxer from Rajasthan (to represent India at CWG), I had to do it anyhow," Arundhati, who battled fever in the build-up to her final bout, said in a virtual interaction facilitated by BFI.
Sakshi Chaudhary, meanwhile, was looking to make the 51kg category her own after countless toils in the past. Similarly, Preeti Sai Pawar, armed with her paint brush and artsy tools apart from her boxing nous, had entered the UK shores with similar determination to cement her status as India's No 1 in her weight category after health concerns, which had kept her out for a long time post Olympics. Sakshi said beating top-class boxers — Nikhat Zareen and Minakshi Hooda — recently during the national trials had handed her the momentum.
"I was carrying that (trials) experience along with me. It became easier to handle pressure. The 51kg weight category is quite competitive in the country and because of that we're able to do well when we go for international competitions," the former junior and youth world champ said.
While Sakshi and Arundhati were first-timers, Jaismine Lamboria was taking part in the quadrennial event for the second time. Jaismine has been a cut above the rest since the start of 2025 season and it was far from a surprise to witness her keep up her green run.
"It's a great feeling that I could change the colour of the medal (bronze in 2022 to gold) this time around. Our training sessions had gone really well for a considerable period, targetting both CWG and Asiad."
Team bonding exercises in recent camps have also lifted the team, according to her.
"We are always looking to encourage each other and if somebody is down, we try to talk to that particular person and lift them. It's like a family — the coaches, support staff and boxers. It's good that we are able to improve one another," the 57kg boxer said.
Preeti, with her usual calmness, is also happy to be doing what she does best after major health concerns last year. The 2024 Olympian, who is regarded as one of the brightest talents, was a smooth operator throughout the campaign, posting comfortable wins in all the four bouts she took part in. Arts and craft has helped her stay focussed. "I'm quite fond of painting, calligraphy and craft. It helps me a great deal to keep pressure under control, and to keep myself calm. During the pre-tournament camp in Belfast, I would get some spare time. After my training session, when I used to get free time, I was quilling," she revealed.
Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, after the disappointment of losing in the final, is looking to borrow that calmness and return stronger after a silver medal return.
"Being an Olympic medallist, there's always a high level of expectations from people but I try to live up to their expectations. I don't feel pressure because of that as I try to see things positively. I get even more motivated to return with a medal," she said.