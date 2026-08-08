Ankush's 'excellent' Q/F win, Jadumani's change in approach & more: India boxing coach Kuttappa encouraged by signs of progress

CHENNAI: The Indian men's boxing team is experiencing a transition phase at the moment. Big-hitters of the past have taken the back seat after the 2024 Paris Games and new faces have emerged, bidding to establish their names at the top level. After a rough World Championships in Liverpool last year, the team is gradually displaying signs of heading in the right direction. During the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as many as four men captured medals, helping the country return with an unprecedented 10 medals in the multi-sport event in Glasgow.

Ankush Panghal (80kg category) and Sachin Siwach (60kg category) were the obvious standouts as they landed some heavy punches to return with gold medals. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg) added to his growing reputation with a silver-medal effort while Narender Berwal (90+kg), one of the old faces in the team, also did well to match Jadumani.

It was a timely lift for the contingent which now has ambitions to do well in the upcoming Asian Games. Head coach CA Kuttappa, it goes without saying, is happy to witness his wards take the share of limelight — women counterparts have clearly overshadowed them over the years — but the veteran coach, who has trained some big names like Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and Suranjoy Singh, is not getting carried away.

Kuttappa acknowledged that it has been a team effort and the support staff — physios, doctors and nutritionists — have also played a key part in their recent returns. Kuttappa spoke highly of youngster Ankush, who was making his first appearance at the CWG, but also felt that the youngster is still a work-in-progress. He was pleased that the 20-year-old from Haryana had learnt from his past setback. After going behind in the opening round, Ankush had fought back to beat Dimeji Shittu of England in the men's 80kg final.

"Ankush is purely new. It was one of his first big competitions and he lacked the experience. He had lost with this guy in the World Cup Final (New Delhi last year). So we knew what he needed to do. We were determined to get a win this time," Kuttappa told The New Indian Express.