Ankush's 'excellent' Q/F win, Jadumani's change in approach & more: India boxing coach Kuttappa encouraged by signs of progress

CHENNAI: The Indian men's boxing team is experiencing a transition phase at the moment. Big-hitters of the past have taken the back seat after the 2024 Paris Games and new faces have emerged, bidding to establish their names at the top level. After a rough World Championships in Liverpool last year, the team is gradually displaying signs of heading in the right direction. During the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as many as four men captured medals, helping the country return with an unprecedented 10 medals in the multi-sport event in Glasgow.
Ankush Panghal (80kg category) and Sachin Siwach (60kg category) were the obvious standouts as they landed some heavy punches to return with gold medals. Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg) added to his growing reputation with a silver-medal effort while Narender Berwal (90+kg), one of the old faces in the team, also did well to match Jadumani.
It was a timely lift for the contingent which now has ambitions to do well in the upcoming Asian Games. Head coach CA Kuttappa, it goes without saying, is happy to witness his wards take the share of limelight — women counterparts have clearly overshadowed them over the years — but the veteran coach, who has trained some big names like Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and Suranjoy Singh, is not getting carried away.
Kuttappa acknowledged that it has been a team effort and the support staff — physios, doctors and nutritionists — have also played a key part in their recent returns. Kuttappa spoke highly of youngster Ankush, who was making his first appearance at the CWG, but also felt that the youngster is still a work-in-progress. He was pleased that the 20-year-old from Haryana had learnt from his past setback. After going behind in the opening round, Ankush had fought back to beat Dimeji Shittu of England in the men's 80kg final.
"Ankush is purely new. It was one of his first big competitions and he lacked the experience. He had lost with this guy in the World Cup Final (New Delhi last year). So we knew what he needed to do. We were determined to get a win this time," Kuttappa told The New Indian Express.
Given both Ankush and Kuttappa come from Army background (Kuttappa is now retired from the Army), there was familiarity much before the former joined the national team. According to Kuttappa, Ankush had always shown signs of being a dominant force. Change of weight category and working on his strength in recent years have helped him become the force he is today.
"Once during a Services competition, he had suffered a defeat against Hitesh Gulia. It was a one-sided affair. He was competing in the 70kg category and he used to reduce weight quite a lot. So I suggested him to take up 75kg instead. But he was not keen as 75 is not part of the Olympics. But I told him he doesn't have the strength to endure punches in 80kg.
"I want him to gain more muscle mass but he has good punching strength. I always remind him there should be something special in you. Be it punches, movement, it should be something different," he said.
More than the gold medal match, what caught the eye of the coach was his quarterfinal bout against Jade Micock of Seychelles.
"I was not entirely satisfied with his final performance but was highly impressed with the way he performed against the boxer from Seychelles in the quarterfinals. He was telling me, 'sir, mein thaka hi nahi (sir, I didn't get tired at all). It was excellent. His opponent wasn't much of a challenge, I'm highly aware but the body language he had then, it was like he can box with anyone. If he can play like this with everyone, he can win not just an Olympic medal but a gold. I told him."
"I feel he needs a little more experience. His punches are deceptively heavy. His strength is good but he has to build his weight."
In the case of Jadumani, Kuttappa is just pleased that the Manipur boxer, inclined to take a gung-ho approach in the past, is gradually getting the message of coaches in the camp. Kuttappa recalled his somewhat reckless approach, something that could cost him points in the past.
"Jadumani initially had a game where he just wanted to go on the frontfoot and hit. He used to tell me that it's his game. But we constantly reminded him that you have to learn to adapt and box according to the demands of the situation. Now he has changed a great deal. If you watch his World Cup performances last year and now, there's a massive difference," the Dronacharya Awardee said.
What the coach has been seeking from him is organised chaos. "I had to keep reminding him, you hit and try to avoid getting hit. If you're hitting and also getting hit, then what's the point. It will be close bouts (win or lose). He is fast and he also boasts heavy punches. He's also nimble-footed but he wouldn't use it much. But now he's improving."
Likewise, Sachin has also been following the process and showing positive signs. "Sachin is also doing well. He had minor issues in the past, keeping his head down, something that used to cost him. I tell him to box confidently. It's a process. Everyday is a learning process. The experience, the game he possesses, I think he's one of the men boxers who can thrive in the Olympics."
After their historic display, the boxers are currently enjoying a well-earned break. However, they're expected to be back to the grind soon. They are expected to rejoin national camp next week as they aim for a strong show in the upcoming Asiad in Japan. The team is expected to depart for Japan well in advance so that they can get some acclimated to conditions there.