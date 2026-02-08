India stun Netherlands, advance to next round in Davis Cup

BENGALURU: India's Dhakshineswar Suresh did the star turn for the hosts as he produced a memorable performance in the fifth and final rubber against The Netherlands to help India advance to the next phase of the Davis Cup. Suresh, playing the last singles rubber after Sumit Nagal had lost his match, needed a win to take India into a second round qualifier against South Korea later in the year. That's exactly what the World No. 470 did as he beat Guy den Ouden 6-4, 7-6(4).
Nagal's loss had erased the advantage India had secured through Yuki Bhambri and Suresh’s doubles win. Nagal was playing much better than on the first day. He was serving better and had created multiple opportunities. Nagal had a one-set advantage but lost 7-5, 1-6, 4-6 to World No 88 Jesper de Jong in an energy-sapping reverse singles that lasted nearly three hours.
In the first match of the day, a gutsy three-hour battle between Yuki Bhambri, Suresh and David Pel, Sander Arends took place. With the powerful serves from Suresh and perfect-timing from Bhambri, the duo prevailed 7-6(0), 3-6, 7-6(1) in a marathon battle that swung back and forth. Certainly, it was a captain's call. Rohit Rajpal (India captain), who decided to bring Suresh in the team at the last moment, proved decisive.
It was a test of nerves for both teams. Even though Bhambri's serve came under pressure, the duo responded by raising their levels in both the tie-breaks. The momentum, however, shifted in the second set as the Dutch duo got a stranglehold. But what ultimately won the hosts the match was their vice-like grip across two tie-breakers and they won 7-6(0), 3-7, 7-6(1).