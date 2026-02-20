Delhi HC says, contempt proceeding possible in Winter Olympics selection issue

CHENNAI: In a very interesting development, the Delhi High Court has said that contempt proceedings can be initiated against Indian Olympic Association official for selection of one athlete for the ongoing Winter Games in Milano-Cortina. The matter relates to the selection of Stanzin Lundup over Manjeet, who challenged the selection in the Delhi HC.
The Delhi HC single judge Jasmeet Singh said that one of the mails sent by the IOA seemed to be misleading. "My attention has been drawn to an email dated 30.01.2026 at 09:53:15 PM addressed on behalf of the CEO of the Indian Olympic Association wherein while interpreting the judgment of this Court the adopted approach prima facie seems to be misleading and misquoting of the judgment," said the order. He said that for the said reasons, the petitioner is at liberty to initiate the contempt proceedings. The CEO has written the letter and it need to be seen against whom the contempt proceeding can be initiated.
Lundup finished in the bottom, 104th in 10km cross country skiing. Manjeet claimed that since he was ranked higher than Lundup in the FIS (international skiing federation) rankings, he should have been considered ahead of Lundup. The same judge has ruled in favour of Manjeet earlier. “…it is held that the selection process is manifestly arbitrary and unfair, and respondent Nos. 1 (IOA) and 2 (ad-hoc committee) have failed in their duty as the Supervisory body,” said the order. The HC said that all efforts must be made to take Manjeet to the Olympics.
However, the IOA told the court that the deadline for sending names to the February 6-22 event was over and the long list was sent last week itself. The IOA also said that name could not be changed because the FIS did not allow them to change as his name was not part of the long list. The judge in Friday's order also said that it did not agree with petitioner's request for an additional prayer for monetary compensation.