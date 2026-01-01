Kaitlin hopes to bring smile on cancer-stricken dad Nobbs' face with her show at WHIL

CHENNAI: Having a parent battling cancer is never easy. Kaitlin Nobbs would vouch for that, for she has seen her father and former India senior men's hockey team coach Michael Nobbs battle cancer for the past five years.

"At the moment he is going through treatment which is challenging but he is getting through it and he has the strongest will to live. He is focusing on getting himself better at the moment which is what I would love nothing else for — letting him watch me play hockey.

He really enjoys that and that brings a smile to his face. That's all I can do right now for him," the SG Pipers midfielder told this daily in a virtual interaction, trying to hold back her emotions.