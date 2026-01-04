New SG Pipers coach Oudenaller aims for revival

CHENNAI: The main priority for new SG Pipers coach from Netherlands, Tim Oudenaller, is to integrate the thirteen Indian players with the seven foreigners. Pipers, who had a wooden-spoon finish in last year's Hockey India League (HIL), now have fresh faces, both on the court and in the coaching staff, and they'll be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes.

The Pipers begin this season's campaign on Monday with a match against HIL Governing Council Team — a team that replaced the UP Rudras — at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here.

Oudenaller was last seen on the sidelines here, when he was assistant coach of the U21 Netherlands team during the Junior World Cup last month. Known for prioritising a strong defensive structure, Oudenaller guided the renowned Dutch Hockey club SV Kampong to the national league title in 2023-24, and also reached the Euro Hockey League final that season.