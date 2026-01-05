Cricketer tests positive as Dhanalakshmi slapped with eight-year ban

CHENNAI: In a rare occasion, domestic cricketer Rajan Kumar has tested for steroids as per National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) latest update on its website. According to the provisionally suspended athletes’ list, Rajan, an Uttarakhand cricketer has tested positive for multiple steroids – Drostanolone, Metenolone and Clomifene (SERM and used to treat infertility). Indian woman footballer Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, tested positive for anabolic steroid Metandienone and faces a four-year ban. Rajan's last match was against Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match on December 8 last year. If he had tested before that match, it needs to be seen whether Uttarakhand's match would be counted legitimate.

Former India sprinter and Olympian S Dhanalakshmi was handed an eight-year ban after she opted for case resolution agreement under NADA. She was earlier banned under the same case resolution for three years after she tested positive for steroid metandienone. The Tamil Nadu sprinter made a comeback last year and tested positive for drostanolone in July during India Open Athletics in Sangrur.