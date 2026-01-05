In company of legends, Ketan, 14, to come out rich on experience

He revelled in the feeling of victory on his HIL debut as he made the key interception which helped the Tigers score their third goal. Trailing 2-1 in the 60th minute, Soorma replaced their goalkeeper with an attacking player. Kushwaha's press on Soorma's Argentine defender Nicolas Della Torre helped teammate Abhishek Nain intercept the ball leading to a counter-attack. He eventually passed the ball to Gursewak Singh, who slotted the ball inside the empty net to make it 3-1. "I got a call from the back, I had to press the ball, and it came out well," Kushwaha said. All the good contributions but "that one chance to score," the boy explained, will run in his mind. "I wanted to score my first goal in the tournament," he added.

He might be a teenager but given the company he has in the league — German legends Christopher Ruhr and Tom Grambusch — both multiple Olympic medal winning mid fielders, he is expected to come out richer in experience. "I was told to focus on their calls during the match. I have to go up and down the court. They are trying to make me understand my roles during the game. Their support is helping me a lot," he added.

Hailing from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Ketan was inspired by his brother Mohit to take up the sport when he was six. As per the Hockey India records, Mohit plays for Kerala and represented the state team in the 2024 Senior Men's National Championship in Chennai. "I went to the ground a couple of times with Mohit and the other brothers. From there, I started liking the game," he recalled.