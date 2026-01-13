SA20: All eyes on spinners Raza and Narine in crucial clash

PAARL: Durban’s Super Giants’ season is on the line when they travel to Boland Park to meet Paarl Royals in a crucial Betway SA20 encounter on Tuesday (9.00pm IST)
DSG have played eight matches - two more than Royals - and have collected 14 points thus far, leaving Lance Klusener’s side in fifth place and one point adrift of their hosts.
A victory over Royals would place DSG firmly in contention for the playoffs, but defeat would leave them with a do-or-die final league fixture in the return match at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Super Giants’ in-form opener Marques Ackerman believes his team’s nail-biting two-run victory over the Sunrisers in their last game has given them the confidence to get the job done at Boland Park.
The conditions at Boland Park are expected to favour spin more. With temperatures soraing higher than 35 degrees, expect the pitch to be even drier.
West Indian spinner Sunil Narine will be ones to look out for in this match. So far he has only played in two matches, scalping only one wicket, averaging 46. Tuesday's match serves a great chance for Narine to make amends.
In contrast, David Miller’s Royals will be looking to ease their path to the playoffs as a bonus-point victory would take them level with new table toppers Pretoria Capitals with a game in hand.
The Boland Park faithful will be eager to see their team bounce back after a home defeat to Pretoria Capitals with all eyes focused on the Royals’ own mystery spinner Sikandar Raza to lead the way.