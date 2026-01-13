SA20: All eyes on spinners Raza and Narine in crucial clash

PAARL: Durban’s Super Giants’ season is on the line when they travel to Boland Park to meet Paarl Royals in a crucial Betway SA20 encounter on Tuesday (9.00pm IST)

DSG have played eight matches - two more than Royals - and have collected 14 points thus far, leaving Lance Klusener’s side in fifth place and one point adrift of their hosts.

A victory over Royals would place DSG firmly in contention for the playoffs, but defeat would leave them with a do-or-die final league fixture in the return match at Kingsmead on Saturday.

Super Giants’ in-form opener Marques Ackerman believes his team’s nail-biting two-run victory over the Sunrisers in their last game has given them the confidence to get the job done at Boland Park.