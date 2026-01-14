India Open: Sindhu bows out, victory in defeat for Tanvi

NEW DELHI: It's a classic case of one step forward and two steps backwards for PV Sindhu. Just a few days ago, the double Olympic medallist had reached the last-four stage of the Malaysia Open -- a BWF World Tour Super 1000 event. Given her toils last year, it was a noteworthy leap even though she couldn't quite apply the finishing touches then.

Moreover, that run was an ideal start to the new season and a perfect platform ahead of the India Open. Her tails were up and naturally, she had tall hopes to maintain her rhythm in front of home fans.

However, Wednesday was a big reminder that she's not quite at the standard where she would want to be. Granted, she was up against a tricky opponent in the form of Nguyen Thuy Linh of Vietnam (the two were 2-2 on head-to-head going into their latest match) but Sindhu, given the aforementioned Malaysia run and the advantage of playing in front of home fans, was expected to rise to the occasion. That's not to suggest that she was hopeless during the tie. But it was a big blow from India's perspective to squander a lead and lose the tie. After conceding a close first game, Nguyen went on to upset the Indian 20-22, 21-12, 21-15. "I don’t think it was my day," Sindhu said after the match. "At this level, everyone plays well and you can’t expect easy points or easy wins. She has good strokes and you have to keep the tempo and the shuttle in play. Small mistakes in those moments become decisive."