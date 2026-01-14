Youngsters Hariharan & Arjun seeking high-quality experience, one match at a time

"We had made good preparations coming into the match. Last week, we played in Malaysia but we didn't play well. Coming into Tuesday's match, Arjun and myself wanted to give everything. The coach had also handed us some tactical inputs about our opponents. And it worked well for us," Hariharan told this daily.

The coach in question is Tan Kim Her, the national doubles coach. After Tan's suggestion, Hariharan and Arjun joined hands just last year. And the decision has produced immediate results. Hariharan and Arjun captured three back-to-back titles towards the close of last season. In fact, those wins had made it possible to be part of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 event and the ongoing tournament. "We both are thankful to our coach. Ruban Kumar (Hariharan's former partner) and myself had reached top 32 but we hadn't produced the results that we wanted. The coach then suggested Arjun and me to play together for a few tournaments. It was just on a trial basis. But we performed well, winning multiple titles. Then, I decided to stick with Arjun," Hariharan said. The shuttler from Thanjavur, who took up the sport after watching his elder sister play during her school days, has now set big ambitions for himself. "It's going well and we would like to break into the top-30 ranking this year," he said.

Arjun, meanwhile, hails from neighbouring state of Kerala. Hariharan said that the rapport between them has also aided them. "We both are fast movers on the court and our communication during matches is also good as we're friends and I have known him for a while. He understands Tamil while I understand Malayalam, so that helps us a great deal."