Pulled out of India Open due to pollution: Antonsen raises concerns; 'monkey' business in badminton

NEW DELHI: As soon as one enters the IG Stadium where the India Open badminton is being held, one cannot miss the pungent heavy smell floating in the air. Though inside the conditions are better, from the stands the light seems to cut through a film of dust. Just to add to the woes of the organisers, a day after Denmark player lambasted the playing conditions, World No 3 men shuttler has come out with another scathing remark. Months ahead of the World Badminton Championships to be held at the same venue in August, this is definitely not the kind of publicity Badminton Association of India would be expecting.

If this was not enough, some of the players had re-posted a video of a monkey inside the stadium after players complained of bird poops and unhygienic conditions inside the stadium.

On Tuesday, Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns more about health than about conditions in the playing arena. Barely 24 hours later, another Danish pro, Anders Antonsen, on his social media account, said he pulled out of the event due to 'extreme pollution'.

In the same post, the World No 3 raised concerns about the city's ability to conduct badminton events including the upcoming World Championships which is scheduled to be held at the same venue later this year.