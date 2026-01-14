Lancers’ fourth successive win puts them top of HIL table

RANCHI: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers maintained their unbeaten run in the Men’s Hero Hockey India League, registering a 1-0 win against Hyderabad Toofans at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Alexander Hendrickx scored the only goal of the game to help the Lancers get over the line.

There was precious little to separate the two sides in the opening quarter, with both teams having four circle entries in the first fifteen minutes. While Hyderabad Toofans had more of the possession, it was the Lancers who registered the only attempt on target as they threatened to make inroads with swift counter attacks. Liam Henderson had the opportunity to give his side an early lead, but he was denied by Jean-Paul Danneberg, keeping the teams at level terms at the end of the first quarter.

Keeping the lion’s share of possession, the Toofans upped the ante significantly with 12 circle entries compared to Vedanta Kalinga Lancers’ seven circle entries. Despite Hyderabad dominating possession, it was the Lancers who came closest to opening the scoring with Liam Henderson’s powerful attempt that hit the post. However, neither side could break the deadlock in what was an engaging first half.