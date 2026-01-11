Veteran Vanasch hopes to inspire next generation

For someone who has seen Belgian hockey grow from its nascent stage in the mid-to-late 2000s, Vanasch felt that the up-and-coming talents need to learn how to get past obstacles. “I want to show the kids that we have to work hard, be resilient and get that perseverance to get over some obstacles in your life. It was never easy in my career to get that spot. It was not easy to keep it. When you are out there, you are a bit vulnerable and everyone is looking at you,” said the 2018 World Cup-winning hero.

Most of the values he goes by may have been inculcated from his time at the youth academy of the Royal Evere White Star HC, started by his father Jean. The youth academy, Vanasch says, was created at a time when most hockey clubs were not professional. “My brothers, my sister and I were playing there. The club knows its values. The players there don’t play on the highest level of the league, but they know who they are and they know the nature of the club. So the club does not want to make massive investment in money. They just want to keep their values and they try to create new players. After I stop playing for the national team, I will go back there not playing in the goal, I think, but playing as a striker to

score some goals,” he said with a chuckle.