Veteran Vanasch hopes to inspire next generation

CHENNAI: Don't be surprised if Vincent Vanasch gets into coaching. The world-class custodian, part of the Soorma Hockey Club in the men's Hockey India League, is keen on sharing his experiences and help the up-and-coming talents in Belgium. Currently, he runs an academy named ‘The Wall’ in Brussels, which trains young goalkeepers. “I love the game and the tactics. With the academy, I want to share my experience with the young kids, because in the past, the goalie’s position was not so important. I think we could change that considering the penalty shootouts and penalty corners,” Vanasch, whose career has seen global gold at multiple events, said in a virtual interaction on Sunday.
For someone who has seen Belgian hockey grow from its nascent stage in the mid-to-late 2000s, Vanasch felt that the up-and-coming talents need to learn how to get past obstacles. “I want to show the kids that we have to work hard, be resilient and get that perseverance to get over some obstacles in your life. It was never easy in my career to get that spot. It was not easy to keep it. When you are out there, you are a bit vulnerable and everyone is looking at you,” said the 2018 World Cup-winning hero.
Most of the values he goes by may have been inculcated from his time at the youth academy of the Royal Evere White Star HC, started by his father Jean. The youth academy, Vanasch says, was created at a time when most hockey clubs were not professional. “My brothers, my sister and I were playing there. The club knows its values. The players there don’t play on the highest level of the league, but they know who they are and they know the nature of the club. So the club does not want to make massive investment in money. They just want to keep their values and they try to create new players. After I stop playing for the national team, I will go back there not playing in the goal, I think, but playing as a striker to
score some goals,” he said with a chuckle.
The upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium-Netherlands later this year could be his last in the competition. He expressed excitement over playing in front of the home crowd. “As a goalie, I’m really pleased that I have been consistent for so many years. I’ve played four Olympics cycles which is quite special. I
almost have 300 caps, which is beautiful. My love for the game is intact at the moment. And we have a fantastic year coming with the World Cup at home. I know what it is to play there. We played the two European Cups and it was special. We have a certain pride in wearing the national team shirt. We have new players, young kids as well, but they have a lot of qualities. As an experienced player, you want to make sure that everyone is feeling confident enough to reach their best level to add something to our collective group. I'm really looking forward, because playing again in the World Cup, and especially at home, is going to be special," he explained.
Have to ensure we defend better in forthcoming matches, says Vanasch
Soorma Hockey Club, who finished third last year, have not had the best of starts this season. Two losses and a shootout win in the Chennai leg, they will be expected to make amends in their first of two matches in Ranchi. Their first match is against HIL GC on January 15. The shootout win against last year's finalists Hyderabad Toofans on Friday (January 9) gave them a big boost. "We have to make sure that we rely on our strengths and we defend better. In the first two games, we conceded too many goals. One of our characteristics is to have a really good defence and that has to start with the strikers," he said.
