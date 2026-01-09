Basketball Nationals: Cager Pushpa's Railways journey to better life

CHENNAI: A salary of Rs 6000 a month and getting to see their daughters Sathiya and Pushpa Senthilkumar just once a year — this was the norm for Manjula after her husband and farmer Senthilkumar passed away in 2012. She was working in a garment factory in Tiruppur to support her family. Before Senthilkumar's demise, life in a small home with a thatched roof in Mudikandanallur along the banks of river Kollidam in Nagapattinam district was all about trying to raise their daughters and help them take up sport.

Years later, Manjula's daughters have earned themselves a name in basketball and are well settled with jobs in the Indian Railways. "I never knew the game of basketball until Class 10," said Pushpa after her team Railways breezed past Gujarat 101-17 in the quarterfinals of the Senior National Basketball championship here on Friday. The started to play by accident. She and her elder sister Sathiya were initially netball players residing at the sports hostel run by Sports Authority of India in Mayiladuthurai. "However, netball was not popular. The SAI removed it and we switched to basketball," she said.

From there on, Pushpa picked up the sport and in 2017, got her first breakthrough representing Tamil Nadu in at the senior nationals. "I was the youngest in the team. We finished a creditable fifth, followed by a runners-up finish in the next year," explained the power forward. Then in 2019, she was picked by the Railways team. Almost seven years on from her stint there, she has seen imperious growth in the sport including playing for India in two FIBA Asia Cup Tournaments (Division A in 2021 and Division B in 2025) and has received all kinds of praise. But one thing that soothed her heart after earning the job was that her mother can now rest.