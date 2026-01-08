Emotional Sanjana chasing excellence with late father in her mind

CHENNAI: Usually, one may see Karnataka hoopster Sanjana Ramesh on the court sporting number 24 or 30 on the back of her jersey. Except on Thursday, where the 24-year-old Bengalurean had number 25 on her back. "That is my father's birth date — June 25," Sanjana said, as tears swelled in her eyes.

A month ago, after winning a state-level basketball meet in Bengaluru, Sanjana learnt that her father and renowned professor Dr Ramesh G had passed away. Her father worked at the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru as a visiting faculty, before working as a consultant for Jain University. "I think about him every second of every day," she said. "He gives me advice off the court on how to eat and when to sleep, and how that plays a prominent role in my career. There is a 24-hour rule we have set. It's like feel bad about the game for 24 hours, and then move on. Look at the next best thing. So, he really shaped my life a lot that way," she said.

Captaining the Karnataka side — which advanced to the quarterfinals of the Senior National Basketball championship after their 88-52 win against Delhi — she said she was trying to do everything her father wanted her to do. "I'm resting well, talking to my teammates, helping the next generation players to come up. I'm trying to honour his memory by wearing his number and playing with it on my chest," she added.