Need more exposure trips to improve, says India basketball team captain Palpreet

Palpreet, who hails from Punjab, felt that a camp for the players lasting just for a month would not be enough for them, if they are to know each other better. "Before the Asia Cup, we played window matches against Bahrain and Iraq, before both those games, we got an exposure trip to Dubai and Doha. With these trips, the chemistry develops and the confidence in players increases. But before the World Cup qualifiers, we did not get the exposure trips like these. That was our biggest lacking point," he said.

Coach Flemming, before India took on Saudi Arabia on November 30 here last year, had said that he did not find any time to work with the players as they travelled abroad to play in other leagues. Palpreet echoed similar concerns, and stressed the need for longer camps. "Twenty-day or a month-long camps are not enough, I believe. If you want to perform on a bigger stage, you should perform in good exposure games like those in Dubai. In practise games, we only get to play with the junior players. It is them who develop from it, not us. That is the biggest factor," he explained. In a bid to bridge that gap, the officials from the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) have said that the India Basketball League — which was unveiled last year — will begin later this year.

"Like our (BFI) president said, the aim is to go to the Olympics. For that, we need a lot of exposure trips. Teams like Lebanon and Iran go to the US and Europe for practise games for 2-3 months. We also want the league to start as soon as possible," he said.