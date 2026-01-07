Standing tall & aiming to go the distance: Poonam's basketball diaries

CHENNAI: Poonam Chaturvedi stands out from the rest, literally. Standing seven foot — 213 centimetre (approx), she, as per records, is the tallest Indian female athlete. In her brief cameo for the Railways at the senior national basketball championship here — where they defeated Chaturvedi's former team Chhatisgarh 84-40 on Wednesday — she dominated the post, scoring 12 points. Her match-up was a complete mismatch, and Chaturvedi, as she is known to do, had to simply collect those long passes from her teammates and bank it into the net.

While she dominated the post and took her opponents to the washers, she is humble and down to earth, as she obliged to taking photographs from the guards off the court.

Whenever she steps onto the court, all attention is on her, for her height makes basketball look easy. However, her journey to success in the sport was not easy. Growing up in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, she was subject to bullying and harassment because of her height in school.