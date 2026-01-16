Deja vu for Lakshya, loses to Lin yet again

History favoured the left-handed Lin but Lakshya was locked in for the task ahead. Despite early signs of nerves, he gradually found his rhythm. It was a see-saw battle at the start with both players trading points. But it was the Indian who took a two-point lead heading into the first 20-second break. With some speedy exchanges here and there, it was a gripping watch in the mid-stages. But Lakshya, after reeling off four consecutive points, took control of the proceedings before closing out the game.

Although Lakshya had taken a big step by capturing the opening game, the task was far from over though. He had been in this territory in their past meetings. In two of his previous three losses, the 24-year-old had experienced a similar situation but had gone to lose the plot.

The momentum was on his side, Lakshya made a fast start and had a 5-2 lead. A phase of play that saw a couple of good smashes and a sharp return, he seemed to be on the ascendancy. But that's when Lin course-corrected, forcing Lakshya to err on several occasions. The crowd was suddenly quiet. Lin, after reeling off nine consecutive points, had a healthy lead of 11-5. "I think in today's (Friday) match, I was not prepared for the wind. There was a little bit more wind than yesterday (Thursday), so it took me some time to realize the same. I was a bit shaky from the net to lift the shuttle and I made so many errors just from the front," he later said when queried about that particular phase of play.