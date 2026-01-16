India Open: Popular Viktor's absence a big miss but his namesake from Canada making heads turn

NEW DELHI: Just 12 or so months ago, Viktor Axelsen, a name that needs no introduction, had maintained his usual high standards to capture the men's singles crown, wowing the crowd in the process at the India Open here. Axelsen, however, is not part of the ongoing edition of the Super 750 meet as he is yet to recover from a surgery last year. In his absence, his namesake, Victor Lai, is quietly making people sit up and take notice in the ongoing edition of the BWF World Tour meet. If Axelsen is a legend, Lai is an up-and-coming talent who has dreams to emulate the former in the future. On Friday, he came a step closer to achieving what Axelsen has done on numerous occasions in the past editions here at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Lai was made to sweat though. After 90-minutes of gruelling dog-fight against his opponent Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei, the World No 19 finally got over the line (21-18, 17-21, 21-15 in Lai's favour) to enter the men's singles semifinal. The importance of this success can't be overstated. Until last August, not many were aware of Lai's existence. Not until he, also juggling his studies then, had shot to fame out of nowhere by posting some monstrous scalps at the World Championships in Paris to end up with bronze. "The Worlds was...no words, it was just unbelievable. Everyone would say the same. Nobody expected me to go to the semifinals. Even in the semifinals, I played so well against the World No 1. I'm very proud of the way that I played, on the biggest stage there is. Other than the Olympics, the Worlds is the biggest," he recalled.