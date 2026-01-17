India Open: Christie one step away from glory

NEW DELHI: The fortunes have turned for the good for Jonatan Christie ever since the birth of his son in 2024. The Indonesian shuttler, motivated by his son, has been operating with a different energy inside the court. To give more time to his family, he had made the big call to compete as an independent player last year. Following that decision, there was a dip in performance at the start but Christie has gradually been thriving at the BWF World Tour.

The ongoing India Open is also proving to be a solid run for the Indonesian star, who had failed to play to his potential during the 2024 Paris Games. A little over a year or so after his son's birth, he's now in a different place at the moment. That touch is back, there's a good flow in his game and most importantly, he is managing to get the wins against top rivals. If he wins on Sunday, it will be fourth since last September. The 28-year-old, who beat Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 22-20, will be up against Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei in the title decider. It goes without saying he's happy to be making notable strides.