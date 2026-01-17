India Open: An Se-young continues to leave rivals' heads scratching

NEW DELHI: An Se Young, over the years, has made winning a quotidian exercise. Hers is a unique case that maybe merits a proper research about her overall game, her mental fortitude that seems to be impenetrable at the moment. Every new tournament, her rivals come with a mission to unlock her weakness. They end up scratching their heads. An enters the court, plays the games on her terms and generally walks away with a W. That has been the story so far at the India Open here. An came, conquered and marched into the finals without a fuss, notching up her 29th consecutive victory on BWF World Tour in the process. That level of consistency is simply remarkable in a sport which is highly demanding at the top level.

Sporting her trademark headband, the World No 1 produced a badminton clinic on Saturday. It was at Ratchanok Intanon's expense, who was one of the shuttlers who had entered the Super 750 meet with hopes to unlock the mystery behind her methods. An, with her usual steely focus, was spot on as usual. With her meticulously crafted drop shots, powerful forehand smashes, fine movement around the court and her swift agility, An snuffed the life out of the seasoned opponent from Thailand, who was fighting a losing battle.

After 32 minutes of An's visible superiority, it was all done and dusted. The South Korean An, the Paris Olympic gold medallist and 2023 world champion, was bowing to the crowd after making light work of Intanon. The score read 21-11, 21-7.