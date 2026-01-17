India Open: An Se-young continues to leave rivals' heads scratching

NEW DELHI: An Se Young, over the years, has made winning a quotidian exercise. Hers is a unique case that maybe merits a proper research about her overall game, her mental fortitude that seems to be impenetrable at the moment. Every new tournament, her rivals come with a mission to unlock her weakness. They end up scratching their heads. An enters the court, plays the games on her terms and generally walks away with a W. That has been the story so far at the India Open here. An came, conquered and marched into the finals without a fuss, notching up her 29th consecutive victory on BWF World Tour in the process. That level of consistency is simply remarkable in a sport which is highly demanding at the top level.
Sporting her trademark headband, the World No 1 produced a badminton clinic on Saturday. It was at Ratchanok Intanon's expense, who was one of the shuttlers who had entered the Super 750 meet with hopes to unlock the mystery behind her methods. An, with her usual steely focus, was spot on as usual. With her meticulously crafted drop shots, powerful forehand smashes, fine movement around the court and her swift agility, An snuffed the life out of the seasoned opponent from Thailand, who was fighting a losing battle.
After 32 minutes of An's visible superiority, it was all done and dusted. The South Korean An, the Paris Olympic gold medallist and 2023 world champion, was bowing to the crowd after making light work of Intanon. The score read 21-11, 21-7.
The mild-mannered Intanon was in good spirits despite the beating. When asked what makes An near-invincible, Intanon said she forces her opponent to err by dictating the pace of the game. "When she plays with others, she plays a different style but when she faces me, she brings her other game. I can play well but now, I cannot play faster as compared to her game. Sometimes I'm still stuck figuring out how to be faster, and when I try to play faster, I end up making errors," Intanon, who's ranked World No 8, said.
Such has been An's influence in women's badminton. That God-like might that she has earned after gathering countless wins. But what makes her so unique is her single-minded focus to keep churning out results, week in, week out. After capturing the coveted gold in the Paris Olympics, she seems to have raised her game to another level. Not taking away anything An, it's also worth mentioning that the potent stars of yesteryears have either retired or have been on the wane. She's entering this season on the back of record-breaking (11 titles) in 2025. Her stats read: 73 wins and four losses at a win rate of 94.8 per cent then. Being at the top has its own set of disadvantages as rivals look for gaps in her game and moreover, there are expectations from outside. An, in a media interaction, was calm and collected as usual. That monastic approach has been the theme for the serial winner. She said she is not immune to pressure but she just looks to live in the moment and find solutions actively. "I feel the pressure but I try not to think about my feelings. I just try my best on the day and focus on my game," An said after her latest win.
Intanon is a former World No 1 and has been impressive on her own rights to stay competitive. But she's not the force she once used to be. It's no surprise when Intanon agreed that she is the toughest at the moment. "Right now, yes (An being the strongest). The physical aspect of the game in women's singles is evolving as compared to five years ago, (which) was different. It's like I have to learn again," the Thai shuttler said.
World No 13, Michelle Li, who won a game off An in the Malaysia Open recently, also had a similar view. "When you have that physical(aspect), you still need more. It’s also that mental aspect of it too to beat her. She is a very tough opponent."
Other opponents also have similar takes. What's scary is that An is just 23. And it feels like this is just the beginning. "She’s unbelievable. She's just one of those once-in-a-generation players," Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland said.
It's crazy indeed. A Super 1000 title in the season-opener in Malaysia just last Sunday and now she has a chance to make another memorable weekend. She'll face a familiar opponent in the form of Wang Zhi Yi of China in the final. A battle between World No 1 & World No 2. Coming into the final, An unsurprisingly lopsided head-to-head against Wang. An has 17 wins while Wang just has four. The two have contested for the top prize in the last four events on BWF World Tour with An coming out on top on all occasions.
Like Intanon, Wang will be hoping to figure out weaknesses and hurt An. The South Korean, from her side, will be laser-focussed as always and looking to add to her trophy cabinet.