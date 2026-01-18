India Open mess reflection on poor upkeep and lack of maintenance of IG complex

CHENNAI: Out of all acronyms from an Indian perspective, one, AQI (Air Quality Index), has received a lot of airtime in recent years. Not without reason. Over the last few years, Delhi, the whole northern part of the country actually, sees their AQI levels shoot up. Delhi has been shrouded in a blanket of toxic haze all through the winter and the same issue came to haunt the India Open badminton event, a 750 level meet. But the malaise ran deeper in this particular competition. It reflects poorly on our understanding of basic hygiene.

Pollution, games halted due to bird droppings inside the stadium, a monkey inadvertently wandering across the stands... it has led to curt statements from players about playing conditions. Inescapable but avoidable storylines. Sunday was the only day when the game was not halted due to ‘unwanted debris’ from the IG Stadium roof. It is a brutal reminder of similar hygiene and infrastructure issues during the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

To put things into perspective, the India Open is one of the most prestigious badminton events the country has been hosting since its inception in 2008. It started as a Grand Prix Gold event before being elevated to a Superseries BWF World Tour in 2011. It is at par with Denmark Open, Singapore Open, China Masters and one rung below the 1000 BWF Tour events. To understand the enormity of the event, one just needs to see the figures of participation -- 250 players from 23 countries including all top players from the world. What complicates matters is that the venue would be hosting the World Championships in August.