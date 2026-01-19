Tata Steel Masters: Praggnanandhaa goes down again, Gukesh held by Foreest

WIJK AAN ZEE: Defending champion R Praggnanandhaa lost his second game in as many days, going down to Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan, even as D Gukesh was held to a draw by the Netherlands' Jorden van Foreest in the Tata Steel Masters Chess here.

Having been at the top of his game for a major part of 2025, Praggnanandhaa seems to be running low on steam as a drawn endgame turned into a painful loss against the Uzbek on Sunday.

With no points to show after the first two games, Praggnanandhaa is at the bottom of the table and will have to make a strong comeback in the remaining 11 rounds in order to pose a challenge.

Meanwhile world champion Gukesh was held to a draw by van Foreest in another hard-fought game. Gukesh took his tally to one point following his second draw.

After defeating Praggnanandhaa in the opener, Arjun Erigaisi tried to make a foray against Thai Dai Van Nguyen of Czech Republic but eventually did not succeed in breaking the fortress.

The top seeded Indian however remained in joint lead on 1.5 points in the company of Hans Moke Niemann of the United States and Abdusattorov.

The fourth Indian in the fray Aravindh Chithambaram played out a draw with Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus of Turkey to also take his tally to one point out of a possible two.

With three players in front, as many as nine are in closed pursuit a half point behind with local star Anish Giri on 13th spot on a half point just ahead of Praggnanandhaa.