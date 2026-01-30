Visa issue for cyclists ahead of Asian Road Championships

CHENNAI: India cyclists are running against time to get their visa to participate at the Asian Road Championships in Saudi Arabia from February 5 to 13. It is believed that because of this, some of them were called to New Delhi to complete formalities at the Saudi embassy. However, it is not known if the visas would be processed on time for them to leave for Saudi Arabia, likely on Monday or Tuesday.

The Saudi Cycling Federation had sent the invitation to a 16-member squad that includes a chief coach, two coaches and a technician besides 12 riders.

When contacted, Cycling Federation of India general secretary Maninder Pal Singh said that not just their cyclists but even from other countries were facing the same problem. He also said that since the time is limited they had requested the embassy to expedite this matter. “We have even spoken to Asian Cycling Confederation president, even he is saying they are facing the same difficulty in getting their visas,” said the general secretary who was here for the Track Asia Cup. Some of country's top cyclists are participating here. If sources are to be believed, the federation had applied for visa just a few days ago. However, Singh said that they applied for visa well within time. According to CFI, most of the players have completed the application process and are expected to get the visa soon. Apparently four of them had to be present in person at the embassy.