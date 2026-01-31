Other

Triyasha, Keerthi shine with gold as Track Asia Cup concludes

Triyasha Paul and Keerthi Rangaswamy of India dominated the women's elite Keirin category
Action picture of a cyclist from the Track Asia Cup
Action picture of a cyclist from the Track Asia CupSpecial Arrangement
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

Chennai: The Track Asia Cup 2026, held from January 29 to 31 at the SDAT Cycling Velodrome on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU) campus, concluded with electrifying races and high-calibre performances by Asia’s top track cyclists.

Triyasha Paul and Keerthi Rangaswamy of India dominated the women's elite Keirin. Meanwhile, Thabitha Shaffi won gold in the junior women's sprint.

Action picture of a cyclist from the Track Asia Cup
Visa issue for cyclists ahead of Asian Road Championships

Results: Women Elite – Keirin

  • Gold: Paul Triyasha (Indian National Team) – Final Position 1

  • Silver: Rangaswamy C. Keerthi (Indian National Team) – Final Position 2

Men Junior – Keirin

  • Gold: Narengbam Max Singh (Indian National Team) – Final Position 1

  • Silver: Cinga Dovydas (Lithuania National Team) – Final Position 2

Women Elite – Omnium (Overall – Points Race Final)

  • Gold: Kozieva Nafosat (Uzbekistan National Team) – 120 points

  • Silver: Singh Swasti (Indian National Team) – 106 points

Women Elite – Omnium (Tempo Race)

  • Gold: Kozieva Nafosat (Uzbekistan National Team) – 80 points

  • Silver: Anastasya Andini Putri (Indonesia National Team) – 74 points

Women Junior – Scratch Race

  • Gold: Smailkanova Aigerim (Kazakhstan National Team) – Finished 1st

  • Silver: Kadhirvel Hashini (SDAT Racing) – Finished 2nd

Women Junior – Sprint (200 m)

  • Gold: Shaffi Thabitha (Indian National Team) – Winner, Final Sprint

  • Silver: Soman Aabha Sreeman (Indian National Team) – Runner-up, Final Sprint

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com