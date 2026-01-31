Triyasha, Keerthi shine with gold as Track Asia Cup concludes

Chennai: The Track Asia Cup 2026, held from January 29 to 31 at the SDAT Cycling Velodrome on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU) campus, concluded with electrifying races and high-calibre performances by Asia’s top track cyclists.

Triyasha Paul and Keerthi Rangaswamy of India dominated the women's elite Keirin. Meanwhile, Thabitha Shaffi won gold in the junior women's sprint.