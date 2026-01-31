Triyasha, Keerthi shine with gold as Track Asia Cup concludes

Chennai: The Track Asia Cup 2026, held from January 29 to 31 at the SDAT Cycling Velodrome on the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU) campus, concluded with electrifying races and high-calibre performances by Asia’s top track cyclists.
Triyasha Paul and Keerthi Rangaswamy of India dominated the women's elite Keirin. Meanwhile, Thabitha Shaffi won gold in the junior women's sprint.
Results: Women Elite – Keirin
Gold: Paul Triyasha (Indian National Team) – Final Position 1
Silver: Rangaswamy C. Keerthi (Indian National Team) – Final Position 2
Men Junior – Keirin
Gold: Narengbam Max Singh (Indian National Team) – Final Position 1
Silver: Cinga Dovydas (Lithuania National Team) – Final Position 2
Women Elite – Omnium (Overall – Points Race Final)
Gold: Kozieva Nafosat (Uzbekistan National Team) – 120 points
Silver: Singh Swasti (Indian National Team) – 106 points
Women Elite – Omnium (Tempo Race)
Gold: Kozieva Nafosat (Uzbekistan National Team) – 80 points
Silver: Anastasya Andini Putri (Indonesia National Team) – 74 points
Women Junior – Scratch Race
Gold: Smailkanova Aigerim (Kazakhstan National Team) – Finished 1st
Silver: Kadhirvel Hashini (SDAT Racing) – Finished 2nd
Women Junior – Sprint (200 m)
Gold: Shaffi Thabitha (Indian National Team) – Winner, Final Sprint
Silver: Soman Aabha Sreeman (Indian National Team) – Runner-up, Final Sprint