After world junior squash title, Anahat aims for gold at Asian Games

CHENNAI: FORTY-EIGHT hours after capturing the women's world junior squash championships in Ontario, Canada, squash prodigy Anahat Singh has already set her eyes on bigger titles. As she enters her final year in the junior circuit, she could now focus more on senior tournaments.

But her immediate focus would be to win a medal in the Asian Games and change the colour of the metal from the 2022 edition in Hangzhou. The Delhi-born squash player won bronze in both mixed doubles and team events for India.

“I don't think that there's too much pressure for me going into the Asian Games. I know that I won’t be the underdog, but there's so many of the top players who are playing this event, like Sivasangari (Subramaniam) and Satomi (Watanabe), who are (world-ranked) number six (currently five) and number seven (currently six) in the world. I have played them multiple times before and had a close game. So, I am really looking forward to playing against them,” she said in a virtual interaction facilitated by SAI on Monday.