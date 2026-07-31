Saffron jersey row: Hockey India President Tirkey says wasn't consulted; Sec general insists all were aware

NEW DELHI: The furore over the Indian hockey teams' new saffron jerseys has triggered a bit of wrangling within Hockey India with President Dilip Tirkey calling it a decision that was taken without his knowledge and secretary Bhola Nath Singh insisting that "all officials were aware" of the change.

The Indian hockey teams, traditionally attired in blue, will be donning saffron kits during the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium starting August 15.

The change in the uniform's colour, which was announced on July 27, invited scathing criticism from former players such as Vasudevan Bhaskaran, Viren Rasquinha, Ajit Pal Singh and Pargat Singh among others.

All of them questioned the logic behind such a move, asserting that it would affect the team's identity built over decades.

Till yesterday, HI, including Tirkey, maintained that it was a purely technical call to avoid visual similarity with the blue turf on which games are played.

The body stated that the colour similarity affected "on-field clarity and visibility for the players".

However, in an internal mail to HI officials, Tirkey stated that the decision was taken "without being placed before the Executive Board for discussion and without my prior knowledge."