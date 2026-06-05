Deepening mystery around Carlsen's Classical career

OSLO: Is this the end? Is this the beginning of the end? Is this a new beginning? When Magnus Carlsen walked out of the playing hall on Thursday following yet another loss — this time to Wesley So in Armageddon — it wasn't hard to wonder about the fate of the Norwegian's future in Classical chess, at least in the truest sense of the format.

The inception of Norway Chess, just before Carlsen's first World Championship match against Viswanathan Anand in 2013, coincided with his rise. In 13 previous editions of the tournament, he has triumphed on seven occasions. The summer of 2026, though, has not been his friend. In a near blowout, after nine rounds, he finds himself in ninth place in the standings. Four outright losses in nine games means this is now one of his worst ever Classical performances since becoming world champion for the first time in Chennai in 2013.

Seeing the 35-year-old in the flesh is truly one of the greatest experiences a sports journalist can wish to hope for. His aura, the way the kids line up for autographs, the way he manages to turn around dangerous positions and just, generally, how even fully grown adults completely lose it when they realise they are breathing the same air as him. Pure theatre.

Over the last 10 days, though, it's been captivating to watch him but for different reasons. Going to the confessional and wishing one of his game screens could be switched to the Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG. Admitting that his head feels like sauce. Admitting he was feeling like shit at another point. One can understand that point of view; he has lost over 21 rating points in this tournament.