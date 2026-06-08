Expectations don't bother me, says archer Sahil ahead of WCs & Asiad

CHENNAI: A year after emerging as the champion in the World University Games in Germany, compound archer Sahil Jadhav has grown exponentially. In addition to leaping to a career-best 18 in the world rankings, the archer from Satara in Maharashtra won his first Archery World Cup medal in Shanghai last month. It was a bronze medal in the men's individual compound event as he beat Martin Damsbo of Denmark.

Following that medal-winning effort, he excelled during the Asian Games selection trials at the SAI centre in Sonepat later in May to earn himself a spot in the team. While renowned names like Abhishek Verma missed out, Jadhav made the cut alongside Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam in the men's compound contingent.

The excitement is palpable. Jadhav now aims to make the most out of the upcoming Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Turkey, beginning on Tuesday. The 25-year-old is looking to use the upcoming event and Stage 4 of World Cup (Madrid) as a springboard ahead of Asiad.

"We are trying to identify and rectify mistakes. We need to find out where we crack under pressure, be it in both team and individual events," he told this daily from Sonepat, hours before leaving for Turkiye.

Preparing for an unforgiving sport like archery involves a lot of repetition and consistency. From the position of the face to keeping a stable stance, everything requires a lot of attention. For Jadhav, it is all about keeping it simple, and believing in what has worked so far for him.