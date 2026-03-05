Norris hungrier than ever to defend Formula One world title

MELBOURNE: Lando Norris said Thursday his tense world title triumph last year made him hungrier than ever to win another, with the McLaren ace having no concerns about being the hunted rather than the hunter.

The fresh-faced Briton held off teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a thrilling three-way fight that went all the way to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

It made him McLaren's first world champion since Lewis Hamilton secured the first of his seven titles in 2008, with the success also sealing the constructors' crown.

Mercedes and Red Bull are seen as the narrow frontrunners ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, but Norris is not worried.

"I don't think we're starting on the back foot. You know, even if you're second, third or fourth quickest, I don't think that's on the back foot," he said.

"I think that's still a very good position to start. And I think in previous years, where it's been harder to improve over the course of a season, we've certainly proved that you could.

"And I continue to believe that. It's a long, very long season."