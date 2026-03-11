Amid tension in Bahrain, UWW looking at other options for World Wrestling C'ships

CHENNAI: The Senior Asian Wrestling Championships scheduled from April 6 to 12 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan is expected to go ahead as per the schedule at the moment. The United World Wrestling, however, is keeping an eye on the developments and may change the venue for the World Championships slated from October 24 November 1 in Bahrain.

Like several Gulf countries, Bahrain too has been attacked by missiles and drones by Iran. An attack on a residential building in Manama killed a woman on Tuesday. United World Wrestling president Nenad Lalovic said that they are monitoring the situation and working on alternative venues if situation doesn't improve. "...we are following the development of the situation, checking for possible substitutes, but we would much prefer the peace to be restored," Lalovic told this daily responding to messages sent to him in this regard.

Lalovic, who hails from Serbia, did not reveal the names of the countries they are looking at as a possible option for Bahrain. Speaking on the Asian Championships, which is slated from April 6 to 12 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, he said the tournament is on. "I hope no, we'll see in a month or two," he said when asked will the ongoing global crisis cause some changes in the UWW's schedule. "Kyrgyzstan seems not be affected," he replied on a query related to the continental meet.

Iran is home to some of the finest wrestlers and they are expected to be one of the few big teams in the Asian meet. Lalovic said the UWW could not manage to speak to the Iran federation office-bearers at the moment. "Iran has closed borders for the moment. Difficult to contact but I have information that they are all ok," he said.

Earlier, it has issued a statement on the situation advocating for protection of the Iranian wrestlers. "United World Wrestling recognizes that global conflicts and political tensions deeply impact sport, and wrestling in particular. While UWW’s ability to directly influence national or international affairs is limited, the organization remains firmly committed to supporting wrestlers and advocating for their protection wherever possible, including through sport diplomacy and engagement with the broader wrestling and Olympic community," the state said.

"UWW has activated its contacts within the sports movement following the recent events in Iran. The organization has received reports from various sources, though their full accuracy is difficult to verify. Reports suggest that some situations may have been resolved in the meantime, but wrestler Saleh Mohammadi remains at risk of a capital sentence in Iran. UWW calls for a fair, transparent, and impartial trial, conducted in full respect of fundamental rights, and reaffirms its opposition to the death penalty in all circumstances," added the statement.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) also said that its wrestlers are ready to compete in the event. "The flight journey Bishkek is safe at the moment. Also we have not received any communication from the UWW as of now. Had there been any issues, the world body would have contacted every stakeholder," a WFI official said.