Armand Duplantis clears 6.31m to set pole vault world record for 15th time

UPPSALA: Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault world record on Thursday for the 15th time at the meet that bears his name in Uppsala, Sweden, clearing 6.31 meters on his first attempt.

The 26-year-old Swede broke the record he has owned since clearing 6.17m in 2020.

Duplantis only took four vaults at the indoor event in his adopted home town.

After clearing 5.65m, 5.90m and then 6.08m, all on his first attempts, he asked for the bar to be lifted 23cm to a world-record height.

He immediately soared over to end his evening's work.

It was the second time Duplantis has broken the world record in Sweden. He cleared 6.28m in Stockholm last June, one of four world-record leaps in 2025.

"This is my home," Duplantis told the crowd. "This is our home. That's how it is. And you know that every time I'm on the track, I represent you. And I do it with great pride."