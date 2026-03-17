Consistency is key for Veer & Ramit: Coach Palmer

CHENNAI: Indian squash players Veer Chotrani and Ramit Tandon are plotting a good run at the JSW Indian Open in Mumbai, a PSA copper level event, which begins from Wednesday. The duo's coach, David Palmer, needs no introduction. Palmer — a former World No 1 and nine-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist from Australia — is chalking out plans for his wards ahead of big season, which includes major events like Asian Games and World Championships



"It's an exciting year for everybody. Now that the Olympic criteria is out and we know what needs to be done. With the World Championships in Egypt in May and then obviously the Asian Games in September, the next three to six months is going to be important for all the Indian players," Palmer told this daily in a virtual interview. Palmer, however, won't be part of the Indian Open. The coach, who was supposed to be in Mumbai for the Indian Open starting on Wednesday, said that he could not make it due to travel constraints.

Tandon heads into the event on the back of a forgettable year. Given what's at stake this year, he'll be eyeing a turnaround in fortunes.

Chotrani, meanwhile, is bound to be fired up after a spirited show recently. He went toe-to-toe against World No 5 Joel Makin at the New Zealand Open second before eventually going down in five games. As the Olympic qualification criteria also include rankings, it will be important for them to not slip down the ranking table.