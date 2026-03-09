Squash: Ramit ready to unleash new version of self ahead of big year

CHENNAI: Indian Squash at its present stage may possibly be the strongest. While veteran Joshna Chinappa remains to be the face of the sport here, players like Abhay Singh, Anahat Singh & Velavan Senthilkumar are primed to be lead the next generation thanks to their continued appearances and victories in recent memory.

One man who is watching it all from his own vantage point is Ramit Tandon. The 33-year-old from Kolkata was part of the bronze medal winning men’s squash team in the 2018 Asian Games, and was India’s Number one squash player until early last year. However, on the surface, 2025 was not his best.

He began the year by reaching his career-best ranking of 28. But by November, he fell to 40, thanks to early exits across events. Ramit felt that he used the year to battle top players. “Last season, I sat down with my team and was having a conversation with them on what's the next step to take it to the next level. It's not about making these events now, because I have done that long enough for making a round of 16 at these events. It is about having tough matches with top 10 players, trying to get wins over them and taking the step ahead. One thing we thought about was to balance out my training and competition schedule in a way where I'm still taking gaps and taking time away from the competition,” he explained to this daily in a virtual interview.