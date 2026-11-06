ISL: Chennaiyin await tough test against East Bengal

CHENNAI: CHENNAIYIN FC will have another chance to find the back of the net at home but the task in hand will be difficult. Defending Indian Super League (ISL) Champions East Bengal FC — with two wins out of two — will come to town on Saturday and hope to continue their good start.

Chennaiyin FC meanwhile, only have two points in the last four games.

The Red and Gold Brigade, whose season began much earlier due to the qualification to the Asian Champions League Two, may appear the superior team in terms of form and preparations. However, Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda believed that those taking chances on the day will emerge victorious. “I think they (East Bengal), along with Mohun Bagan, have the best squads. But on the pitch during those 90 minutes, it is about who is stronger, more prepared and most importantly, who takes the chances. But there's no denying that they are a very good team,” Miranda said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.