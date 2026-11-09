Found myself here after tough tournaments: Magda Linette after Chennai Open glory

CHENNAI: When 34-year-old Pole Magda Linette lost the break point being 3-1 up in the first set against Janice Tjen at the Chennai Open final, it also brought her flashbacks from 2022. She was leading 4-1 in the deciding set of the final against Czechia’s Linda Fruhvirtova but later lost at the centre court.

But On Monday Linette managed to hold on, keep her Indonesian opponent at bay to win 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

It was not an easy week for the Pole. On one hand, she has had difficult matches, and came into this tournament on the string of first-round exits. “This whole week was just tough – every single match, every single opponent. We're fighting every single match and playing really good tennis. I'm really glad that this week I am finally getting my fight back. I made a few better decisions and then it was just really tough, so I was just really frustrated, but I let it go out very quickly and tried to reset.

Another thing the Pole had to deal with was the news of the deaths of six people due to a shooting in her home country.