Mumbai’s playing approach is a bit different this year, but with the new coach’s mentorship, the team might employ a flexible tactical approach, combining structured possession, swift counterattacks, and organised pressing. The Islanders have strengthened their squad with the arrival of Slovenian striker Luka Majcen. “I can promise to fight for every ball, to lead by example, to go in every tackle 100%,” Majcen said.

Koch, who has played top flight football in the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway, said that the team can improve defensively. “As one of the senior players in the team, my responsibility is to ensure that we maintain our defensive shape and that everyone is positioned correctly. We also need to improve our clearances and be more effective in marking our opponents,” the lanky centre-back said.

Despite seeing progress in the team's approach to possession-based football, Munoz believed there is still considerable room for improvement, particularly in the attacking third. “It is still not the team I want it to be,” he said. Stressing the need for better finishing, he added, “I'm not worried about not scoring goals. I would be worried if we don't create chances.”

However, playing in front of their home supporters, the Blues will have an opportunity to turn the challenges into a statement of intent, with all three points set to propel them to the top of the standings.

The team has also had to contend with an interrupted league schedule, with frequent breaks between fixtures affecting its rhythm and continuity. The Spaniard felt that a more structured calendar would help maintain consistency and ensure a smoother flow of the competition.

The likes of Suresh Wangjam, Shivaldo Singh, Mihailo Perovic, in addition to Meetei would remain sidelined due to injury.

However, playing in front of their home supporters, the Blues will have an opportunity to turn the challenges into a statement of intent, with all three points set to propel them to the top of the standings.